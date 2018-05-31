Joy Reid Once Again Under Fire For 911 Conspiracy Theories

MSNBC host Joy Reid is once again facing scrutiny over old blog posts, this time for her promotion of a documentary asserting that 9/11 was an inside job. According to a CNN Money report, Reid promoted a popular 9/11 conspiracy documentary on her old blog — partly produced by conservative radio host Alex Jones.

In one post from her now-shuttered blog “The Reid Report,” dated March 22, 2006, Reid urged her readers to watch “Loose Change 9/11,” a film series that claims the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks were carried out by the United States government.

“The fundamental question is: do you believe the official story of 9/11?” Reid wrote in the post, which has been preserved by the internet archive site Wayback Machine. “If you do, great. If you don’t, then everything that happened after that is called into serious question. Even if you’re agnostic, or you tend to believe that al-Qaida attacked the World Trade Center and Pentagon and that the government had no warning such a thing could happen, it’s worth taking a second look.”In another post from the same month in 2006, which was unearthed by BuzzFeed, Reid asked, “how and why did WTC 7, which wasn’t hit by an aircraft, collapse? For that matter, why did any of the WTV [sic] buildings fall…?”

“Somehow I think it will be a generation before we get the full story on what happened on 9/11?” she wrote.

The posts have brought yet more attention to Reid’s blog, as last month, she claimed that a number of old posts containing homophobic sentiments were placed on her blog by hackers.

Reid hired a cybersecurity expert to investigate the matter and her attorney claimed the FBI opened its own probe into the alleged hacking. But Reid ultimately acknowledged that she could not prove that she had been hacked.

“Many of you have seen these blog posts circulating online and on social media. Many of them are homophobic, discriminatory and outright weird and hateful,” she said on the April 28 edition of her weekend program, “AM Joy.”

“I genuinely do not believe I wrote those hateful things because they are completely alien to me,” Reid added. “But I can definitely understand based on things I have tweeted and have written in the past why some people don’t believe me.”

Supporters of Reid have concluded that she is a consistent target for the alt-Right media and bots to attack.

Do you agree?

PHOTO: Joy Ann Reid MSNBC Screenshot

