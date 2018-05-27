Morgan Freeman Issues A Second Statement: ‘I Did Not Assault These Women’

Soon after CNN broke the news that eight women accused Morgan Freeman of sexual harassment, the Oscar-winning actor issued a second statement stressing that he is innocent.
“I am devastated that 80 years of my life is at risk of being undermined, in the blink of an eye, by Thursday’s media reports,” Freeman writes.
“All victims of assault and harassment deserve to be heard. And we need to listen to them. But it is not right to equate horrific incidents of sexual assault with misplaced compliments or humor.”
However, he claims that all he did was make jokes and had no intention to make anyone uncomfortable.
“But I also want to be clear: I did not create unsafe work environments. I did not assault women. I did not offer employment or advancement in exchange for sex. Any suggestion that I did so is completely false.”
As we previously reported, CNN released an exclusive report in which they spoke with 16 people, eight of which say they experienced harassment at the hands of the 80-year-old actor.
One source who worked as a production assistant on the 2015 film, “Going In Style” told the outlet that she experienced months of harassment. In several instances she alleged that Freeman frequently rubbed her back and tried on several occasions to lift up her skirt, inquiring whether or not she had on underwear.
“He never successfully lifted her skirt, she said — he would touch it and try to lift it, she would move away, and then he’d try again,” CNN reports.
However, one woman has come forward to say that CNN mischaracterized her statement and that she does not want to be included among any accusers.
Chicago WGN-TV’s Tyra Martin is saying that she has issues with the way her comments were presented in CNN‘s report.
“Hey, still getting a lot of nasty messages from people who think I AM one of the accusers,” she told TMZ. “I’m not, never was. CNN totally misrepresented the video and took my remarks out of context.”
According to CNN’s report, eight women said Freeman created an uncomfortable work environment with frequent sexual comments and unwanted touching.
Martin, who had interviewed Freeman multiple times, described the actor as casually inappropriate with her — enough for her to become accustomed to his bawdy comments. In one specific interaction, Freeman commented inappropriately about her skirt.
“When I stood up, I pulled my skirt part of my dress down and he did say, ‘Oh, don’t pull it down now,’“ Martin recalled.
Martin doesn’t change her testimony, but she does take issue with being named as one of his accusers. Instead, she saw many of his comments, though inappropriate, to be said in jest.
“That wasn’t my experience of Morgan Freeman,” she clarified her comments on Friday during WGN-TVs morning show. “The experiences were always fun for me.”
Freeman issued an initial statement apologizing on Thursday (May 24) when news hit of the damning report.
“Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy. I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected — that was never my intent.”
Freeman has already been pulled from his ubiquitous Visa ads.
Morgan Freeman Issues A Second Statement: 'I Did Not Assault These Women'
15 thoughts on “Morgan Freeman Issues A Second Statement: ‘I Did Not Assault These Women’”
Here is what I can’t understand after a report came out about Morgan Freeman is in the top five movie stars making money in the billions these women came out and start accusing him. It seems to me if you’re a poor man making a pass at other women you have a better chance of not being sue and if you are a rich man then you can be damn sure you’re most likely to be sued. Nowadays a man can’t even compliment a woman no more.
1.mr freeman I got a speech
For you to read. William Lynch 1712
2.mr freemen I got a non fiction
Documentary to watch.
Tulsa. OK 1921
Blacks killed for being
Successful business owners.
Good luck.
Well,well Mr. Freeman,you got ur ni**a wake up call I remember when you said if you don’t talk about racism it doesn’t exist.And you said we don’t need a black history month,I can kind of agree with that cause you can’t talk about all of important black history in one month.But anyway how feel now.
This may be the most interesting of these types of cases yet. I see that Morgan Freeman is speaking up and not allowing himself to be “Cosby’d.” A new term we can get used to now, as stated in the article, is “casually inappropriate.” There is so much ambiguous conversation between men & women and I’m sure much of what’s said and interpreted is “blurred.” I’m just speaking in general and not taking sides, either way–but I wouldn’t be surprised. Morgan Freeman is old now, but back in his day, he looked like the player type….”
This doesn’t surprise me, Morgan has been tap dancing for the white folk for decades
IF it’s white women, the claims are probably true given black men’s weakness, black women making a harassment claim, yeah, not so much.
All these Bi@@hes got to say is these three words “HE TOUCH ME” and money that you don’t have, you would definitely find to get a lawyer.
I agree with him. And what is getting me is this making a claim and people lose their jobs and nothing has been proven. That is dangerous. People will make claim just to destroy your good career or job (and you do not have to be famous either).
Did you give George Zimmerman the same benefit of doubt? No you didn’t , so get to steppin hypocrite
Bit*h SHUT! UP!
That is a murder case fool. Someone was murderer. FACT. That is NOT the same as he said/she said.
If they start prosecuting FALSE claims ..some of this will stop..this is crazy and more serious than people think…after 20 yrs someone can claim you assaulted them….now I’m thinking about those frat parties in college.,. i didn’t get a signed document before kissing her or sex ..
That is the problem. They can make claims and get lawyer (gloria Alred and her daughter lisa bloom) and pay nothing while you the defended has to pay out thousands if not millions to defend yourself even if you win (and even when you win, you will still have some idiots believing it-which is often because they already did not like you).
He’s not kidding. Unless they can collaborate, why bring it up now.? Cause she says so, doesn’t make it so.