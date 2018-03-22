Black Moms Matter: Would You Change Your Child’s Haircut If The School Asked?

03.22.18
3/22/18- What would you do if your child got sent home for their haircut? Would you change it or fight the school on it? Kym is all for freedom of speech while Sherri is okay with freedom of speech as long as her son gets an A first!

