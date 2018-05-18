Eric Benet , In Studio Jam

Eric Benét

Posted May 18, 2018

From barefoot dreadlocked troubadour to suave standard-bearer for contemporary R&B. Eric Benét may have changed his look, but one thing has remained consistent: his dedication to crafting authentic music that engages the soul.

“I’m not chasing any current whatevers,” says Benét, a four-time Grammy Award nominee. “It’s about music that gives me goose bumps and touches my soul. That’s always been a good barometer for me.”

Case in point: the singer-songwriter’s latest top 5 Urban AC single, “Sunshine.” The pure soul/R&B track provides the perfect backdrop for Benét’s heartfelt reflections on a relationship that has lost its spark. The hit has since sparked a remix version featuring Tamia—the singer’s memorable duet partner on his career breakthrough hit, 1999’s “Spend My Life with You.”

 

Eric Benét

26 photos Launch gallery

Eric Benét

Continue reading Eric Benét

Eric Benét

From barefoot dreadlocked troubadour to suave standard-bearer for contemporary R&B. Eric Benét may have changed his look, but one thing has remained consistent: his dedication to crafting authentic music that engages the soul. “I’m not chasing any current whatevers,” says Benét, a four-time Grammy Award nominee. “It’s about music that gives me goose bumps and touches my soul. That’s always been a good barometer for me.” Case in point: the singer-songwriter’s latest top 5 Urban AC single, “Sunshine.” The pure soul/R&B track provides the perfect backdrop for Benét’s heartfelt reflections on a relationship that has lost its spark. The hit has since sparked a remix version featuring Tamia—the singer’s memorable duet partner on his career breakthrough hit, 1999’s “Spend My Life with You.”  

Related Galleries
DVSN
The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time
Celebrity Women Who Date Younger Men
Here Are The Celebs Killing The Red Carpet At Cannes
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5-5/5-11)
Celebrities That Have Worn Fat Suits For TV
Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now