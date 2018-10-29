In the midst of his now decade-long steady climb to international R&B notoriety and prominence, he’s been the singers’ singer, a consummate ladies’ man, the fellas’ fella and the “go-to” modern-day R&B/soul crooner with sensibilities simultaneously grounded in the past and the present.

2. Raheem DeVaughn performs “Woman” “There’s a lot of talk about ‘King of R&B’ and ‘King of Soul,” but I’ve got enough music for the next ten years,” says the three-time Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter. “I literally have enough music for the decade to release. If I stopped recording now and said I wouldn’t record for five years, I’ve got enough music for ten. So I can’t wait, because I’m just warming up.”

In a current music climate seemingly fixated on other genres, RAHEEM DEVAUGHN has carved an impressive niche for himself which boasts a faithful core audience, respect from music critics/taste-makers and multiple Billboard chart hits. Come to find out, it has everything to do with RAHEEM being guy-next-door relatable and truly knowing his audience

8. Raheem DeVaughn Already on board for the ride is his faithful core audience who have followed his journey and listened to his artistry develop since the Maryland native arrived on the music scene with his Jive Records debut set, The Love Experience (2005). Having already paid his dues throughout the Washington, D.C.-area club circuit, RAHEEM (the son of veteran jazz cellist Abdul Wadud)achieved a major breakthrough with his sophomore release, 2008’s Love Behind the Melody, which not only hit #1 on Billboard’s Top 10 R&B/Hip-Hop Album charts, but garnered two Grammy nominations (Best R&B Song for “Customer;” Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for “Woman”), one BET Award and two BET J Virtual Awards (“Male Artist of the Year” and “Album of the Year”). 2010’s A Place Called Love Land maintained the momentum, earning him yet another Grammy nomination (“Best R&B Album of the Year”) and more popular singles (i.e., “You”). As the music industry landscape went through its changes, RAHEEM took the bold step of going independent and taking the reins of full creative control starting with the 2013 release of A Place Called Love Land and seamlessly continuing with 2015’s Love, Sex & Passion, which impressively charted at #4 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Album charts, #2 on Billboard’s Independent Album chart and #31 on Billboard’s Top 200 chart.