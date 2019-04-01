1. John Legend Performs ‘Preach’ EGOT-winning, critically acclaimed, multi-platinum singer-songwriter John Legend has garnered ten Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, a Tony Award, and an Emmy Award among others. Of the small group of 15 EGOT winners, John is only the second African-American and first black man to achieve this status. In 2016, John released his fifth studio album DARKNESS AND LIGHT, to rave reviews and toured to sold-out audiences across the globe.

Beyond his music career, he is a principle partner in Get Lifted Film Co., a film and television production company based in Los Angeles. Get Lifted Film Co. served as Executive Producers on NBC's live production of Jesus Christ Superstar Live!, the HBO documentary Southern Rites, 2018 Tribeca Audience Award Winner Documentary United Skates, WGN America's series Underground, and films such as Southside With You and La La Land. In 2015, John initiated the #FREEAMERICA campaign in an effort to change the national conversation surrounding our country's misguided criminal justice policies and to end mass incarceration.

In April 2018, John released a new track, "A Good Night" featuring Blood Pop, and starred as Jesus Christ in NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live! He was nominated for an Emmy Award this year for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie and won an Emmy as a producer in the category of "Outstanding Variety Special (Live)" for Jesus Christ Superstar Live!

