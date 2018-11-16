Chanté Moore

Veteran, songwriter, producer singer extraordinaire Chanté Moore was born to sing! In fact her name in French literally means “to sing.” With 6 albums under her belt, more than 20 charting singles, and collaborations with the likes of Prince, The Isley Brothers, R. Kelly and Babyface to name a few, Moore is a musical force to be reckoned with. And now with her seventh album, prophetically titled The Rise of the Phoenix, dropping this March, we are about to experience the first new collection from the master songstress in nearly four years.

The Rise of the Phoenix, Moore’s 7th CD release captures her impressive vocal dexterity, songwriting skills and production ingenuity over various soundscapes from 808 bass to Spanish guitar riffs to heartfelt ballads helmed by an impressive mixture of talented Grammy Award-winning producers and songwriters. And if that wasn’t enough, Chanté Moore decided to release 4 new EP’s releasing between 2018 -2019, with the first release “1 OF 4” released March 2018.

Born in San Francisco, California to Christian Evangelist parents, Chanté grew up singing in the church. She was heavily influenced by gospel icons Tramaine Hawkins, Andraé Crouch and her mother who was also a singer..

A twenty-two year old beauty pageant contestant, Chanté was discovered by MCA Records executive Louil Silas who signed her to his MCA-distributed imprint. Her 1992 debut album Precious went gold. Her A Love Supreme album came out two years later, followed by This Moment Is Mine, featuring the gold-selling “Chanté’s Got A Man.” In 2004 she won a Soul Train Music Award for Best R & B/Soul Single for the song “Contagious.” In 2004 20th Century Masters issued a “Greatest Hits” collection. That same year Chanté signed with Arista Records and starred on the Las Vegas Strip in Bally’s “Jubilee” directed by Frank Gaston.

Always busy and artistically multi-tasking, the full-throttle chanteuse belongs to that exclusive club of
songbirds (Deniece Williams, Mariah Cary and the late Minnie Riperton) possessing spectacularly soaring vocal range. The NAACP Image Award and American Music Award winning artist has lent those unique vocal skills
to the soundtracks of such films as Waiting to Exhale, Beverly Hills Cop III, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Romeo Must Die, and Big Momma’s House.

“My heart is overwhelmed with excitement and joy in life and my music,” she says. “I have more to give to my fans; more than meets the eye and the ear, more of the same, and more than what you expect!”

She also wrote the autobiographical, self-help book Will I Marry Me? It explores many of her personal ups and downs, including coping with the passing of her mother and her older brother.“

“It was so empowering taking control of my past, present and future relationships and really looking at my entire life. I thought it necessary to look at my own life and encourage other people to look at theirs as well. This could really mean something if it helps other people learn from my successes and failures

Over the last two-in-a-half years, she’s hardly taken a weekend off, enjoying working on the EP’s while performing with R&B and jazz concert dates across the country. “My stamina is up,” she says. “I have mastered new vocal techniques that I never tried before. I have let go of the pretenses of what someone else thinks I should look like or sound like. I’ve learned to be true to myself; to be free.

“These series of EP’s reflects where I am now in my life and where I want to be in the future. I am perfecting myself. I’m learning to burn away the old mindset, the negativity that weighed me down so I can become the best me. I see myself becoming clearer and stronger and I’m back with a new vengeance. I am the Phoenix rising and I’m living my life again!”

