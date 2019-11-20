Tank’s eight studio album, SAVAGE produced the platinum selling hit “When We,” which held the #1 spot on both the Billboard and Mediabase UAC charts for 13 weeks, earned Mediabase’s #1 Urban AC song of 2018 as well as was nominated for the iHeart Radio R&B Song of the Year. “When We” is the only core R&B record to crack the Billboard Hot 100.

2. Tank performs “When We”

In addition to his many years of entertaining fans on radio and stage, Tank has set his sights on Hollywood. In 2018, Tank co-starred in the late-night talk show BET’s Mancave, the new season of the hit cable show Hit The Floor and reprised his role as record company executive Jheryl Busby in the The Bobby Brown Story. Prior to this, Tank was a contributor to the score of the film adaptation of the hit musical Dreamgirls, in which he made a cameo. He’s also appeared on HBO’s Togetherness, Bounce TV’s Saints & Sinners, TVOne’s Born Again Virgin and the 2017 BET hit movie The New Edition Story.

In 2019, Tank introduced his singles “Dirty” and “I Don’t Think You’re Ready,” fan-favorite melodies that appear on his ninth studio album, ELEVATION, available everywhere now. The singer is currently direct support alongside Robin Thicke and The Bonfyer on Fantasia’s “The Sketchbook Tour.”