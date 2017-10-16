Houston-recording artist Cheryl Fortune had just dropped off her 13-year-old daughter to school, when it came to her. The words – and tears – starting to flow. She couldn’t help but think about the handmade Mother’s Day card her daughter had given her. The last page said it all: Fighter. By the time Fortune had gotten home that morning, she had the words of her latest single, “Fighters”. “My children saw that I was fighting, that I couldn’t tolerate it any more and that we could do better,” said Fortune, a victim and survivor of domestic abuse who battled depression, severe weight loss and ulcers.

Fortune, well-known throughout the gospel music industry, says this Lucius B. Hoskins-produced song, and her upcoming album – “Simple Cheryl”, is sending a message to all those women who are enduring a life of domestic abuse. “For all the women out there who are going through this, I know what you’re feeling,” says Fortune, the mother of four children, ages 20, 13, 12, and 10 who sometimes accompany her on stage. “I want you to know that you can come out of this. That there is a better way, a better life.”

Fortune, who has divorced her husband who pleaded guilty for assaulting her, is not looking back. She says music always has been an important part of her life, ever since her mother and father insisted that she and her siblings learn how to play the piano. “Music has always been a key to my healing,” she reflects. “During my dark moments, I find myself journaling and it’s those words that turn into some of my songs. I’m hoping when someone listens to my song, it will change their mood in a positive way.”

Her single “Fighters” is a triumphant anthem with a driving beat and powerful, inspirational words. Her album, “Simple Cheryl”, builds off this theme. “These songs are telling my truth, my story,” she says. “I want others to know that they can tap into their strength within. That there is prosperity in your heart and your mind – it’s not just about wealth.”

As a songwriter, Fortune is most notable for co-writing the Billboard #1 smash hit single “I Trust You” which maintained the #1 position for twenty-eight (28) consecutive weeks on the Billboard Gospel Airplay Chart. She also co-wrote the song “Hold On” which features Fred Hammond and R&B singer, Monica. In addition, Fortune recently wrote the single “God Held Me” (produced by Lucius B. Hoskins) recorded by Zacardi Cortez.

Fortune is a former member of her ex-husband’s Grammy-nominated and Stellar Award winning recording group James Fortune & FIYA. Fortune sang vocals, co-wrote and coordinated vocal produced on projects such as “Live Through It” (2014), “Grace Gift” (2012), “Identity” (2012), “Encore” (2010), and “Transformation” (2008). She also sang background vocals on several other notable recorded projects by the likes of Kirk Franklin (“Hello Fear”), Shirley Caesar (“Good God”), Zacardi Cortez (“The Introduction, Reloaded”), Bishop T.D. Jakes (“Sacred Love Songs”, Vol 2) and Isaac Carree (“Uncommon Me”). Further to here achievements, as the lead vocalist, she recorded the song “Running to You” (composed by Terence Vaughn) for the 2013 compilation album entitled, “Kingdom Music, Vol. 1” (FIYA World/Light) adding to the many other compilation projects she’s featured on.

Most recently, she can been seen performing with Kirk Franklin on the 20 Years In One Night World Tour as an integral member of the vocal ensemble.

Her new digital single “Fighters” will release worldwide on Friday, September 15th via download and streaming outlets such as Amazon Music, Apple Music, Google Play, iTunes, Spotify and others. Her digital album, ‘Simply Cheryl’, will be available for pre-order on Friday, September 15th as well.

The debut solo album ‘Simply Cheryl’ by Cheryl Fortune releases worldwide on October 13th via LuDawn/Tyscot compact discs and digital album wherever music is sold or streamed!