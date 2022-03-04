Aretha Franklin’s Granddaughter Not Making It Past ‘American Idol’ Auditions Gets Mixed Feedback

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The debate when it comes to nepotism in the music industry is one that’s garnered valid arguments from both sides. While many believe it’s unfair for the relative of a global star to use their family connection as a way to get instant fame (see: Jaden Smith), others see that same connection as a blessing towards success that was probably always meant for you in the first place (see: Janet Jackson).

In the case of Grace Franklin, granddaughter to the late Queen Of Soul herself Aretha Franklin, a recent audition on the hit singing competition series American Idol had some saying she deserved better by the show and others wondering why she doesn’t just get a deal off the strength of her famous last name.

Although possessing a bubbly spirit and a pleasant vocal tone — granted, nowhere near the powerhouse range of her grandmother — Grace unfortunately failed to impressed judges Lionel Ritchie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan enough to send her to the famous Hollywood round. Grace and her dad, Aretha’s youngest son Kecalf Cunningham, spoke with TMZ after the episode aired recently to say she understood the decision. “I’m a good artist,” she told the outlet confidently, while also adding, “I know that, but I do know I need to work on some things.” She gave props to Ritchie specifically for his guidance and ultimate decision, which was influenced primarily by his hope that she wouldn’t faze out too early in her career due to age and inexperience.

As of now, Grace has no plans to audition on Idol for at least a few years while she develops her voice and focuses on writing music.

While Grace herself showed, well, grace in accepting her minor defeat, the millions watching at home definitely felt a bit more perturbed that she was passed over so early in the audition process.

Take a look below at some of the reactions to Grace Franklin not making it past the American Idol auditions, and let us know if you think the judges were right or if she should just go ahead and work on being Aretha Jr. on her own terms:

