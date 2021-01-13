13 Stars You Might Not Know Are Delta Sigma Theta Members

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is 107 years strong. Founded on the campus of Howard University, the historically Black sorority boasts a membership that includes a who’s who of notable actresses, athletes, politicians and all-around history makers.

Dedicated to public service, DST was founded on January 13, 1913. Interestingly, the 22 founders were originally members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter at Howard. However, feeling disenchanted with AKA’s direction, the members decided to form a new sorority that they felt was more reflective of their goals of social activism and other civic-minded duties (Delta means “change”).

With plenty to choose from in a membership that spans the globe, below are some of the most notable members of DST. Let us know if any of these ladies surprised you!

