Founded January 13, 1913, on the campus of Howard University, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated is a black greek letter organization known for its hard work in the community. This year they celebrate 108 years of service.

To celebrate the devastating divas on their founder’s day, here are just some celebrity women who are apart of the sorority.

18 Celebrity Women Who Are Members Of Delta Sigma Theta [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com