Hollywood Nupes: Members of Kappa Alpha Psi In TV and Film

RELATED: Famous Members Of Kappa Alpha Psi On this day in 1911 (Jan. 5),was founded on the campus of Indiana University, the second historically Black intercollegiate fraternity in the United States. With their motto, "Achievement in Every Field of Human Endeavor," the men of Kappa Alpha Psi (also commonly referred to as "The Nupes") have a long history of outstanding service, scholarship, and brotherhood.The Kappas are also known for being very dapper and always finding a way to be camera-ready. That could explain why so many Nupes have taken over Hollywood for decades. From TV to film, in front of the camera and behind it, the men of Kappa Alpha Psi have seen great entertainment achievements.In celebration of their Founders' Day, we take a look at some of our favorite Kappa men on stage and screen!

1. Cedric The Entertainer Comedian and actor; credits include The Steve Harvey Show, The Original Kings of Comedy, Johnson Family Vacation, and The Neighborhood. Initiating Chapter: Mu Zeta (Southeast Missouri State University)

2. Max Julien Actor, sculptor and clothing designer; best known for his role as “Goldie” in the Blaxploitation film The Mack. Initiating Chapter: Xi (Howard University)

3. Lance Gross Actor; credits include House of Payne, Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, Dutch, and Call Her King Initiating Chapter: San Fernando-Santa Clarita (CA) Alumni

4. John Singleton Director, screenwriter, and producer; credits include Boyz n the Hood, Rosewood, Higher Learning, and Snowfall Initiating Chapter: Beta Omega (University of Southern California)

5. Finesse Mitchell Comedian, actor, writer, and MC; credits include Saturday Night Live, ComicView, Showtime at The Apollo, and Comedy Central Presents Initiating Chapter: Iota Chi (University of Miami)

6. Terayle Hill Actor; credits include Step Up: High Water, Cobra Kai, and Judas and The Black Messiah Initiating Chapter: San Fernando-Santa Clarita (CA) Alumni

7. Whitman Mayo Actor; best known for playing “Grady” on Sanford and Son Initiating Chapter: Upsilon (University of California, Los Angeles)

8. Ernest Lee Thomas Actor; best known as “Raj” on What’s Happening!! and What’s Happening Now!!, also played “Mr. Omar” on Everybody Hates Chris Initiating Chapter: Alpha Zeta (Indiana State University)

9. Lee Thompson Young Actor; best known for starring in The Famous Jett Jackson and Rizzoli & Isles Initiating Chapter: Beta Omega (University of Southern California)

10. Y'lan Noel Actor; best known for playing “Daniel” on Insecure Initiating Chapter: Omicron (Columbia University)

11. Stan Lathan Director and TV/Film producer; credits include Def Comedy Jam, Sanford & Son, and Def Poetry Jam Initiating Chapter: Delta Theta (Pennsylvania State University)

12. Joe Clair Comedian, actor, and media personality; best known for hosting BET’s Rap City Initiating Chapter: Alpha Iota (Morgan State University)

13. Aaron D. Spears Actor; credits include Bold and The Beautiful, Greenleaf, and Being Mary Jane Initiating Chapter: Mu Phi (Pennsylvania Western University, Clarion)