Hollywood Nupes: Members of Kappa Alpha Psi In TV and Film
1. Cedric The Entertainer
Comedian and actor; credits include The Steve Harvey Show, The Original Kings of Comedy, Johnson Family Vacation, and The Neighborhood.
Initiating Chapter: Mu Zeta (Southeast Missouri State University)
2. Max Julien
Actor, sculptor and clothing designer; best known for his role as “Goldie” in the Blaxploitation film The Mack.
Initiating Chapter: Xi (Howard University)
3. Lance Gross
Actor; credits include House of Payne, Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, Dutch, and Call Her King
Initiating Chapter: San Fernando-Santa Clarita (CA) Alumni
4. John Singleton
Director, screenwriter, and producer; credits include Boyz n the Hood, Rosewood, Higher Learning, and Snowfall
Initiating Chapter: Beta Omega (University of Southern California)
5. Finesse Mitchell
Comedian, actor, writer, and MC; credits include Saturday Night Live, ComicView, Showtime at The Apollo, and Comedy Central Presents
Initiating Chapter: Iota Chi (University of Miami)
6. Terayle Hill
Actor; credits include Step Up: High Water, Cobra Kai, and Judas and The Black Messiah
Initiating Chapter: San Fernando-Santa Clarita (CA) Alumni
7. Whitman Mayo
Actor; best known for playing “Grady” on Sanford and Son
Initiating Chapter: Upsilon (University of California, Los Angeles)
8. Ernest Lee Thomas
Actor; best known as “Raj” on What’s Happening!! and What’s Happening Now!!, also played “Mr. Omar” on Everybody Hates Chris
Initiating Chapter: Alpha Zeta (Indiana State University)
9. Lee Thompson Young
Actor; best known for starring in The Famous Jett Jackson and Rizzoli & Isles
Initiating Chapter: Beta Omega (University of Southern California)
10. Y'lan Noel
Actor; best known for playing “Daniel” on Insecure
Initiating Chapter: Omicron (Columbia University)
11. Stan Lathan
Director and TV/Film producer; credits include Def Comedy Jam, Sanford & Son, and Def Poetry Jam
Initiating Chapter: Delta Theta (Pennsylvania State University)
12. Joe Clair
Comedian, actor, and media personality; best known for hosting BET’s Rap City
Initiating Chapter: Alpha Iota (Morgan State University)
13. Aaron D. Spears
Actor; credits include Bold and The Beautiful, Greenleaf, and Being Mary Jane
Initiating Chapter: Mu Phi (Pennsylvania Western University, Clarion)
14. Palmer Williams Jr.
Actor; best known for playing “Floyd” on Tyler Perry’s House of Payne and Love Thy Neighbor
Initiating Chapter: Beta Phi (Knoxville College)
