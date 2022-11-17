Omega Psi Phi
Celebrity Members of Omega Psi Phi

Omega Psi Phi was founded on November 17, 1911 on the campus of Howard University by Edgar Amos Love, Oscar James Cooper and Frank Coleman. The name was derived from the initials of the Greek phrase Omega Psi Phi meaning, “friendship is essential to the soul.” That phrase was also selected as the motto for the fraternity.

Motto: “Friendship is Essential to the Soul”

Colors: Purple and Gold

Symbol: Lamp

Here is a list of some celebrity members below:

1. Tom Joyner

Tom Joyner One More Time Experience

Lambda Epsilon

2. Rickey Smiley

Rickey Smiley

Psi Rho

3. D.L. Hughley

D.L. Hughley Headshot

D.L. Hughley is an honorary member of Omega Psi Phi. 

4. Wanya Morris (L)

Wanya Morris (L), Shawn Stockman (2/L)

Special Intake (Tau Tau)

5. AJ Calloway (R)

NeNe Leakes Visits 'Extra'

Tau Chi

6. Terrance J

Brandy, Terrance J, And Big Tigger Host Battle Of The Bands Kick Off Party

Mu Psi

7. Jesse Jackson

Jesse Jackson speaks at Cambridge University

Pi Psi

8. Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O'Neal Opens SHAQUILLE'S at LA Live

Grand Chapter
(Special Intake)

9. Michael Jordan (L)

Jordan All-Star With Fabolous 23

Omicron Alpha

10. Langston Hughes

Portrait Of Langston Hughes

Beta

11. Joe Torry

Joe Torry

Joe Torry is a member of Omega Psi Phi. 

12. Anthony Anderson

Anthony Anderson

Anthony Anderson is an honorary member of Omega Psi Phi. 

13. George Clinton

The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

George Clinton is an honorary member of Omega Psi Phi. 

 

14. Charlie Ward

Clemson Tigers vs Florida State Seminoles

15. Ed “Too Tall” Jones

NFL: APR 26 2019 NFL Draft

16. Mo Vaughn

Boston Red Sox

17. Steve McNair

2004 NFL Pro Bowl Game - AFC v NFC

18. Vince Carter

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat

19. Bill Cosby

The Cosby Show

Beta Alpha Alpha

20. Mark Duper

Miami Dolphins

21. Keith Jackson

Philadelphia Eagles

22. Cedric “Cornbread” Maxwell

Detroit Pistons v Boston Celtics

23. Earl Graves

New York Women's Agenda 2003 12th Annual Star Breakfast

24. Bayard Rustin

Bayard Rustin At Table

25. Steve Harvey

Steve Harvey episodic images from STEVE on Watch

Special Intake (Tau Tau)

26. Stephen A. Smith

The Apollo Presents In Conversation: Fat Joe

27. John Salley

"It Snows All The Time" Premiere Screening

28. Alonzo Mourning

Charlotte Hornets v Washington Bullets

29. Ray Lewis

2004 NFL Pro Bowl Game - AFC v NFC

30. David Justice

Phil Oates Celebrity Golf Classic

31. Thaddeus Bullard (Titus O’Neal)

22nd Annual Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala

32. Anthony “Spice” Adams

Affogato Speakeasy With Anthony "Spice" Adams

33. Kweisi Mfume

BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 8: Kweisi Mfume speaks during a servic

34. Dr. Benjamin Hooks

Dr. Benjamin Hooks

35. Will Downing

Will Downing, Maysa, & Mike Phillips In Concert - Mableton, GA

36. Harry Lennix

"American Buffalo" Broadway Opening Night

37. LaRoyce Hawkins

SCAD aTVfest 2020
