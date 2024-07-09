The D.C. Council’s 2025 budget has allocated funding for a commission to study reparations for Black Washingtonians who are descendants of enslaved individuals or impacted by institutional racism from the Jim Crow era. This move positions the District to join other municipalities across the country in addressing the enduring impacts of slavery.
The $21 billion budget, finalized by lawmakers on Tuesday, includes provisions directing the Office of the Chief Financial Officer to oversee the allocation of funds to establish a task force dedicated to exploring viable reparations strategies.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Council member Kenyan R. McDuffie (I-At Large), the legislation’s sponsor, secured $1.5 million in initial funding to facilitate the immediate formation and operation of a nine-member reparations task force.
McDuffie anticipates marking up his proposed legislation, the Reparations Foundation Fund and Task Force Establishment Act, in the upcoming fall session. With nine council members co-sponsoring the bill, its passage appears likely pending a council vote.
READ MORE:
DC Council Approves Funding For Study On Reparations For Black Residents was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Black Barbershop Owner Attacked By Donald Trump After He Claimed He Was Misled About “Blacks For Trump” Event
-
Reality Star KeKe Jabbar’s Cause of Death Revealed
-
What's a 'Black Job'? Social Media Reacts to Trump's Presidential Debate Remarks
-
The Fashion Hits and Misses from the 2024 BET Awards
-
Unashamed Desire: The Stigma Christian Women Face For Wanting Marriage
-
Taraji P. Henson Transforms The 2024 BET Awards Stage Into A Real-Life Runway
-
Lil Durk’s 10 Year Old Son Allegedly Shoots Stepfather