The D.C. Council’s 2025 budget has allocated funding for a commission to study reparations for Black Washingtonians who are descendants of enslaved individuals or impacted by institutional racism from the Jim Crow era. This move positions the District to join other municipalities across the country in addressing the enduring impacts of slavery.

The $21 billion budget, finalized by lawmakers on Tuesday, includes provisions directing the Office of the Chief Financial Officer to oversee the allocation of funds to establish a task force dedicated to exploring viable reparations strategies.

Council member Kenyan R. McDuffie (I-At Large), the legislation’s sponsor, secured $1.5 million in initial funding to facilitate the immediate formation and operation of a nine-member reparations task force.

McDuffie anticipates marking up his proposed legislation, the Reparations Foundation Fund and Task Force Establishment Act, in the upcoming fall session. With nine council members co-sponsoring the bill, its passage appears likely pending a council vote.

source: The DMV Daily

DC Council Approves Funding For Study On Reparations For Black Residents was originally published on woldcnews.com