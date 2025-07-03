Listen Live
Michael Madsen, Iconic Actor Known for ‘Reservoir Dogs’ and ‘Kill Bill,’ Dies at 67

Published on July 3, 2025

Amazon Studios Golden Globes After Party - Arrivals
Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Michael Madsen, the celebrated actor known for his tough-guy roles in films like Reservoir DogsKill Bill, and Donnie Brasco, has passed away at the age of 67.

Madsen was found unresponsive at his Malibu home on Thursday, July 3, 2025, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities believe his death was due to natural causes, with no foul play suspected.

Madsen’s career spanned over four decades, during which he became a frequent collaborator with director Quentin Tarantino, appearing in films such as The Hateful Eight and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Known for his enigmatic and intense performances, Madsen also had a passion for poetry, publishing several volumes, and was preparing to release a new book titled Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems.

In recent years, Madsen had been actively working on independent films, including upcoming projects like Resurrection Road and Concessions.

His representatives described him as “one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors, who will be missed by many.”

Madsen leaves behind a legacy of memorable performances and a profound impact on the film industry.

Michael Madsen, Iconic Actor Known for ‘Reservoir Dogs’ and ‘Kill Bill,’ Dies at 67  was originally published on wibc.com

