The Blackspin: Hip-Hop Music Festivals | The Amanda Seales Show

What was the last good hip-hop festival that you attended?
As summer approaches, we here at The Amanda Seales Show are definitely considering hitting these streets heavily once the weather officially breaks. Thankfully, that also means that summer rap concerts will be happening left and right.
….where do we begin?!
RELATED: Is Black Nepotism A Strategy For Generational Wealth? | The Amanda Seales Show
Amanda and Supreme had a special convo surrounding hip-hop festivals past and present. While the two werre able to bond over classic shows like Rock The Bells, the newer sets at gatherings like Rolling Loud are the ones these two will be steering clear of. Still, it doesn’t hurt to pop in for your favorite performer and simply dipping out afterwards!
Enjoy some rap festival talk below here on The Amanda Seales Show:
-
Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
-
Who You Got? A Complete List of Drake & Kendrick Lamar Diss Songs Right Now
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Mo’Nique Unloads The Gat On Oprah Winfrey & Tyler Perry Again
-
Derby Style Spotted: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tina Knowles, Taylor Rooks & More Slay The 2024 Kentucky Derby
-
Kevin Daniels, Jamie Foxx & Vivica Fox star in Tyler Perry Parody
-
Amanda Seales Speaks Her Truth On Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay
-
All The Celebs Who Nailed and Bombed the 2024 Met Gala Theme