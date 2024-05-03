Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Entertainment

The Blackspin: Hip-Hop Music Festivals | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on May 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
New York City Celebrates 4th Of July Holiday

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

What was the last good hip-hop festival that you attended?

As summer approaches, we here at The Amanda Seales Show are definitely considering hitting these streets heavily once the weather officially breaks. Thankfully, that also means that summer rap concerts will be happening left and right.

….where do we begin?!

 

 

 

 

RELATED: Is Black Nepotism A Strategy For Generational Wealth? | The Amanda Seales Show

Amanda and Supreme had a special convo surrounding hip-hop festivals past and present. While the two werre able to bond over classic shows like Rock The Bells, the newer sets at gatherings like Rolling Loud are the ones these two will be steering clear of. Still, it doesn’t hurt to pop in for your favorite performer and simply dipping out afterwards!

Enjoy some rap festival talk below here on The Amanda Seales Show:

 

RELATED TAGS

Amanda Seales Amanda Seales Show hip-hop music festivals The amanda seales show

More from Black America Web
Trending
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Method Man & Red Man 14 items
Entertainment

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Drake and Kendrick 9 items
Entertainment

Who You Got? A Complete List of Drake & Kendrick Lamar Diss Songs Right Now

Denver Post Archives 43 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

Entertainment

Mo’Nique Unloads The Gat On Oprah Winfrey & Tyler Perry Again

6 items
Style & Fashion

Derby Style Spotted: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tina Knowles, Taylor Rooks & More Slay The 2024 Kentucky Derby

Met gala collage 2024 47 items
Entertainment

All The Celebs Who Nailed and Bombed the 2024 Met Gala Theme

10 items
Entertainment

Netflix Adds Some Of Our Favorite Black Films & Series In May

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Kirk Franklin, ship church, Griff, Darlene McCoy, Damon Little, Big Al Cherry, Dennys, Sybil Wilks 21 items
Entertainment

Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Close