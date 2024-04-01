TSU’s Entire Board of Trustees Get Disbanded | The Amanda Seales Show

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Shouldn’t we have a right to an equitable education?

That question first came up here at The Amanda Seales Show a few months ago when it was revealed that Tennessee State University was at high risk of having its entire board of trustees replaced at the request of Republican lawmakers. Well, that sadly came to fruition recently, and it led to some insightful conversation right on time for our “Blackurate News” report.

See how Roland Martin Unfiltered briefly broke it all down below:

Amanda and Supreme add some more context to the debate and also extend it by looking at the bigger issue at hand — read: funding! In short, all of this ties back to the idea that TSU will either struggle financially due to cuts being made by a board not comprised of our people, or the the institution will cease to be considered a HBCU altogether.

Educate yourself in this rather insightful segment of “Blackurate News” here on The Amanda Seales Show below: