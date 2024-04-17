U. S. Senator Incites Violence Against Protestors | The Amanda Seales Show

The call for ceasefire in the protests to Free Palestine has brought a lot to light in terms of morality within our nation, particularly where it matters from those in politics.
Thankfully, it looks like the kids will be alright based on the solidarity her alma mater at Columbia University recently showed in response to the global outcry. See below:
RELATED: Duke University Removes Black Scholarship Program | The Amanda Seales Show
Sadly, that brings us back to the political side of things and our old, old friend Tom Cotton. He’s back to his wild remarks again, this time suggesting literal violence against protesters in order to “put an end to this nonsense” as he put it. We’ll let Amanda and Supreme break it down below.
Stay informed below here on The Amanda Seales Show:
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Brittney Griner Confirms She And Wife Cherelle Are Expecting Their First Baby!
-
Ciara Says It’s ‘Tough’ Trying To Lose 70 Pounds After Welcoming 4th Child
-
[WATCH] Philadelphia Police Officer Goes Viral for Arresting Twin Brother
-
Jill Scott Catches Xitter Wrath After Propping Up Chris Brown & Seemingly Defending Abusers
-
We Want Lela Rochon’s Leather Birthday Dress & Cowboy Hat
-
Meet The Richest Black Man In The World
-
Latto’s Mom Has Got it Goin’ ON! [Photos]