Would You Leave Your Partner At TSA PreCheck? | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on April 18, 2024

Miami, Florida, Miami International Airport, security screening, TSA Precheck, handicap accessibility

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

Traveling can be hectic for anyone, but being on-the-go as a couple can feel like a trip in itself. One thing that can really alleviate things though is the gloriously swift process of TSA PreCheck.

However, what happens when you have it and your significant other doesn’t, or vice versa?

 

 

RELATED: U. S. Senator Incites Violence Against Protestors | The Amanda Seales Show

We extended on the viral conversation here at The Amanda Seales Show with a few stories of our own. We’ve got to admit though: Amanda’s really takes the cake for knowing how to tell one hilariously detailed story, even if it might embarrass one of your favorite underground rappers in the process.

…we can all laugh about it now, Boldy!

See what all went down today on The Amanda Seales Show below:

 

