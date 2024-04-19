Entertainment

The Impact of Rico Wade | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on April 19, 2024

Black America Web Featured Video
Revolt And AT&T Host Revolt 3-Day Summit In Atlanta September 14

Source: Moses Robinson / Getty

As many continue to mourn the loss of Dungeon Family and Organized Noize pioneer Rico Wade, we here at The Amanda Seales Show wanted to respectfully join in on the celebration of his life and legacy that seems to be happening on an industry-wide scale this week.

Rest in peace forever, OG!

 

 

 

 

 

Amanda and Supreme traded stories on their memories of being inspired by the late Southern hip-hop elder statesman to the game, from their appreciation of his unmatchable production to his niche for choosing great collaborators. It goes without saying, but Rico Wade will truly be missed and always respected for the foundation he established in The South.

Hear the late Rico Wade get his flowers below on The Amanda Seales Show:

 

The Impact of Rico Wade | The Amanda Seales Show

