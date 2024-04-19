The Impact of Rico Wade | The Amanda Seales Show

As many continue to mourn the loss of Dungeon Family and Organized Noize pioneer Rico Wade, we here at The Amanda Seales Show wanted to respectfully join in on the celebration of his life and legacy that seems to be happening on an industry-wide scale this week.
Rest in peace forever, OG!
RELATED: Would You Leave Your Partner At TSA PreCheck? | The Amanda Seales Show
Amanda and Supreme traded stories on their memories of being inspired by the late Southern hip-hop elder statesman to the game, from their appreciation of his unmatchable production to his niche for choosing great collaborators. It goes without saying, but Rico Wade will truly be missed and always respected for the foundation he established in The South.
Hear the late Rico Wade get his flowers below on The Amanda Seales Show:
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Brittney Griner Confirms She And Wife Cherelle Are Expecting Their First Baby!
-
Ciara Says It’s ‘Tough’ Trying To Lose 70 Pounds After Welcoming 4th Child
-
[WATCH] Philadelphia Police Officer Goes Viral for Arresting Twin Brother
-
Jill Scott Catches Xitter Wrath After Propping Up Chris Brown & Seemingly Defending Abusers
-
Sanaa Lathan’s Latest Bathing Suit Pic Is A Reminder That Natural Bodies Are Winning
-
We Want Lela Rochon’s Leather Birthday Dress & Cowboy Hat
-
Meet The Richest Black Man In The World