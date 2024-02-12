The Amanda Seales Show

They’re Turning TSU Into A PWI | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on February 12, 2024

Tennessee State University Gospel Concert

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

While many good things are expected to arrive at Tennessee State University in 2024, including the introduction of a college hockey team for the very first time in HBCU history, there are a few shakeups on the board of trustees that could have a detrimental effect on the university overall.

 

 

 

Amanda and Supreme break it all down for the rest of us that might be a bit confused by big words, while also giving us their unfiltered opinions on why this is a bigger issue than many might believe it to be. Just ask yourselves this: if the political system can make changes that give them complete control over how a HBCU is ultimately ran, is it even really a HBCU anymore?

 

