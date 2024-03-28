Entertainment

Can You Be Friends With Your Therapist? | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on March 28, 2024

Two women sitting in armchairs and talking. Woman psychologist talking to patient

Source: Fiordaliso / Getty

 

When it comes to therapy, there’s definitely a thin line between being friendly with your therapist and considering your therapist to be a friend.

However, ethics aside, is there ever any room to be “buddy-buddy” with the help?

 

 

RELATED: The History of Shirley Chisholm | The Amanda Seales Show

 

The viral clip seen above is of a woman on TikTok questioning whether or not her overzealous therapist was at risk of a HIPPA violation by feeling comfortable enough to jokingly write a comment on one of her social media videos that read, “Girl, you crazy!” It gave us quite a chuckle and made way for an interesting debate, where we got valid points from both sides of the argument.

Watch this special report via The Amanda Seales Show below on how we feel about making friends with your therapist:

 

 

Amanda Seales Amanda Seales Show mental health The amanda seales show therapy

Close