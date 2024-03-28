Can You Be Friends With Your Therapist? | The Amanda Seales Show

When it comes to therapy, there’s definitely a thin line between being friendly with your therapist and considering your therapist to be a friend.
However, ethics aside, is there ever any room to be “buddy-buddy” with the help?
RELATED: The History of Shirley Chisholm | The Amanda Seales Show
The viral clip seen above is of a woman on TikTok questioning whether or not her overzealous therapist was at risk of a HIPPA violation by feeling comfortable enough to jokingly write a comment on one of her social media videos that read, “Girl, you crazy!” It gave us quite a chuckle and made way for an interesting debate, where we got valid points from both sides of the argument.
Watch this special report via The Amanda Seales Show below on how we feel about making friends with your therapist:
