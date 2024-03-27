The History of Shirley Chisholm | The Amanda Seales Show

This has been an amazing Women’s History Month so far, especially with the arrival last week (March 22) of a new biopic on the first-ever Black congresswoman, the late great Shirley Chisholm, played to perfection by Oscar-winning actress Regina King.
Peep the trailer for SHIRLEY below if you haven’t gotten around to watching the film yet over on Netflix:
Of course, it made way for the perfect segue into today’s “Why You Bringing Up Old Ish?!” delivered to us weekly by resident “Blistorian” Kimberly Renee. Some of the facts she found on Chisholm are routine Black History Month teachings, while others even threw Amanda for a loop — she might even have a distant aunt in the history books!
Watch our tribute to the history of Shirley Chisholm below here on The Amanda Seales Show:
