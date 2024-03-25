Don Lemon vs. Elon Musk | The Amanda Seales Show

Is DEI the new CRT?
We’re inquiring about all the letters seen above here at The Amanda Seales Show this week following Don Lemon’s viral conversation with Elon Musk. Take a look below for a quick recap from one of the standout moments:
While the full interview is definitely worth giving a view, the featured clip above was enough to get Amanda and Supreme talking about the bigger issue at hand. To better ask the question we posed earlier, will DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) face the same criticisms and, dare we say it, false narratives bestowed upon it in the vain of the unfair critique on CRT (Critical Race Theory)?
Let’s discuss!
Watch this special segment of “Blackurate News” on The Amanda Seales Show below:
