The Blackspin: Our Favorite “For the Ladies” Songs | The Amanda Seales Show

As Women’s History Month comes to a close, we over here on the radio at The Amanda Seales Show couldn’t help but think of a few songs made especially for the ladies.
When you ask yourself that question, what are some of the bedroom bangers that come to mind?
Amanda and Supreme had a fun time going back and forth over greatest hip-hop hits with girls in mind. Of course LL Cool J was the first name that came to mind, but there’s also the surprise “rizz effect” of “How’s It Going Down” by DMX and — granted, Amanda and this guy might still have beef! — Wale’s interesting turn to his softer side with “Lotus Flower Bomb.”
Join the conversation below and feel free to let The Amanda Seales Show know some of your own go-to ladies night jams:
