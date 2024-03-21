What’s the test of a true friendship? Some might say it’s being able to keep a secret, while others would argue that you’ll know when the both of you are completing each other’s sentences. However, one of the greatest ways to tell if you’ve got a buddy on your side is when it comes down to fisticuffs.
So…would you fight on behalf of a friend in order to prove your loyalty?
RELATED: Method Man’s Mental Health | The Amanda Seales Show
We decided to ask that question to a few listeners of The Amanda Seales Show, and the answers will seriously have you rolling on the floor with laughter or quite possibly pondering on your friendships and if they meet the head-cracking criteria. We had our Urban ONE friend\ Colby “Colb” Tyner on the show as well to add his expert opinion, and the boss man had a pretty wild story of scuffling himself!
Take a listen below to today’s discussion on The Amanda Seales Show, and let us know if you could see yourself jumping in and/or fighting for a friend:
- The Blackspin: Our Favorite “For the Ladies” Songs | The Amanda Seales Show
- Are You Fighting For Your Friend? | The Amanda Seales Show
- Method Man’s Mental Health | The Amanda Seales Show
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Nasty Work! Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Wants Back Divorce Payments For His "Living Expenses"
-
Regina King Publicly Addressed Her Son’s Passing In An Interview With Robin Roberts: ‘I Speak Of Him In The Present Because He Is Always With Me’
-
MGM Casinos Deny Bruno Mars Has $50M Gambling Debt, Social Media Reacts
-
Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole’s Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]
-
Sandra Crouch, Grammy-Winning Gospel Artist & Twin of Andraé Crouch, Passes Away at 81
-
Candace Owens Leaves The Daily Wire Following Clash With Ben Shapiro, X Users Spot The Rebrand Jig
-
Beyoncé Shares Backstory Of Upcoming ‘Act II: Cowboy Carter’ LP On Instagram