How Black Do You Feel Today? l The Amanda Seales Show

Happy Black History Month, family!
As we continue to celebrate all that makes our culture so great during the month of February, The Amanda Seales Show crew decided to come together for a quick chat about, well, how Black they’re feeling today!
Before we get into the melanated logistics though, we had to give a quick shoutout to Amanda for recently debunking the age-old myth that we, as a people, have a fear of swimming and water in general.
…show ’em, Seales!
RELATED: Trees That Walk and The Underground Railroad to Mexico l The Amanda Seales Show
While Supreme took things in a more political route, TJ and Amanda decided to show their love for R&B legends New Edition by both deeming themselves as feeling “‘Candy Girl’ Black.” We can’t even be mad at that, but wait until you hear the backstory from both ladies!
Tune in below to see just how “black” The Amanda Seales Show crew is feeling on this beautiful day during Black History Month:
-
Porsha Williams Divorcing Simon Guobadia After 15-Month Marriage
-
Who TF Did I Marry: You Won't Believe This Georgia Woman's 6-Hour Viral TikTok Story Of Betrayal
-
Councilman Eric Mays Passes Away 65
-
Worst. Flight. Ever. : Delta Flight Forced To Turn Around After Maggots Fell From Overhead Bin
-
Mike Epps Calls Shannon Sharpe “Madea’s Sister” Amid Beef Over ‘Club Shay Shay’ Invite
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Wendy Williams' Family Gives Detailed Account Of Her "Heartbreaking" Downward Spiral
-
X Has Mixed Reactions To Tyler Perry’s Latest Film, ‘Mea Culpa’