Amanda Seales Show: These ‘Insecure’ Residual Checks Explain The 2023 SAG-AFTRA Strike

Sometimes you can just relate on a personal level to problems affecting the masses. Here at The Amanda Seales Show, we got a little inside information on the current SAG-AFTRA strike straight from our titular host herself.
However, first take a look at how she explains the public’s misinformed idea about how wealth breaks down over in Hollywood:
Surprised? Keep watching below to really get your head spinning, as Amanda brought out the residual checks from her days as a series regular on the hit HBO series Insecure to make a strong argument on behalf of the actors. Let’s just say she’d barely be able to afford a night out for drinks and dinner with the almost 15 checks combined. Where the cash at?!
Get informed further on the SAG-AFTRA strike by way of The Amanda Seales Show below:
