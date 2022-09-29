Scriptures & Resources To Turn To For Seasonal Depression

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

As the season’s change and daylight savings ends, many of us find ourselves fighting silent battles that come with shorter days and colder nights.

A lot of adults experience what professionals call “seasonal depression” which is defined as a type of depression that is triggered by season change. Yes, it’s normal to feel a little down during colder months since we are often times stuck inside and it gets dark early.

But, in an effort to help combat or minimize the effects this year, we want to provide you with reminders that God is with you and resources to help you through the journey.

Below are a few scriptures to remind you that you are not alone and that you can find comfort in knowing that joy always comes in the morning:

“For God alone my soul waits in silence, for my hope is from him. He alone is my rock and my salvation, my fortress; I shall not be shaken. On God rests my deliverance and my honor; my mighty rock, my refuge is in God. Trust in him at all times, O people; pour out your heart before him; God is a refuge for us.” – PSALM 62:5-8 You set up all the boundaries of the earth; you created the cycle of summer and winter.” – PSALM 74:17 “When the righteous cry for help, the Lord hears and delivers them out of all their troubles. The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit. Many are the afflictions of the righteous, but the Lord delivers him out of them all. He keeps all his bones; not one of them is broken.” – PSALM 34:17-20 “I waited patiently for the LORD; he turned to me and heard my cry. He lifted me out of the slimy pit, out of the mud and mire; he set my feet on a rock and gave me a firm place to stand. He put a new song in my mouth, a hymn of praise to our God. Many will see and fear the LORD and put their trust in him.” – PSALM 40:1-3 “Sing for joy, O heavens, and exult, O earth; break forth, O mountains, into singing! For the Lord has comforted his people, and will have compassion on his suffering ones.” – ISAIAH 49:13

During this fall and winter, we want to also encourage you to find hobbies, spend time with the people you love and to find happiness in the simple things that make your life sweet.

Below are some additional links to resources for those children, teens and adults who may be in need:

