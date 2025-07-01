Kingdom Choice Awards 2025: Celebrating Top Christian Hip-Hop Nominees

The Kingdom Choice Awards (KCA), a premier celebration of Christian Hip-Hop (CHH) and Urban Gospel, has unveiled its 2025 nominees, igniting excitement among fans and artists alike. Hosted annually in Brooklyn, New York, the KCAs honor the creativity and impact of artists who use their talents to inspire and uplift through faith-driven music.

This year’s nominees include a stellar lineup of talent, including nobigdyl., Jackie Hill Perry, 1kphew, Lanell Grant, Jered Sanders, and C4 Crotona. These artists have been recognized for their lyrical excellence, creativity, and contributions to the genre, showcasing the diversity and depth of CHH.

The awards ceremony is set to take place on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at Symphony Space on Broadway in New York City. Fans and industry leaders are expected to gather for what promises to be an unforgettable evening celebrating Kingdom excellence. Tickets are now available, with VIP options and group rates offered for those looking to attend.

The Kingdom Choice Awards continue to be a vital platform for amplifying the voices of CHH and Urban Gospel artists, fostering a sense of community and recognition within the genre. Whether nominated or not, all artists are celebrated for their commitment to representing faith through music.

Here Are Some Of The 2025 Nominees

CHH Lyricist Of The Year

Jarred Allstar

Jackie Hill Perry

Lanell Grant

Selah The Corner

C4 Crotona

nobigdyl.

Jered Sanders

Male CHH Artist

nobigdyl.

Torey D’Shaun

Lecrae

Miles Minnick

Alex Jean

Caleb Gordon

Hulvey

Brenno

Female CHH Artist

Childlike CiCi

Jackie Hill Perry

Lanell Grant

Angie Rose

Anike

Kidd Lee

Toyalove

CHH Album

Though The Scars Remain – C4 Crotona

Bodega 2! – DJ Mykael V & 1995

The People We Became – nobigdyl.

Come And See – Torey D’Shaun

West Indies – Jon Keith & Miles Minnick

Anike – Anike

Cry – Hulvey

Ski Mask Cologne – Selah The Corner

CHH Single

“It’s All For You” – Hulvey

“Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah” – Danté Pride ft. Lisa Page-Brooks

“Matthew 18:20” – Alex Jean

“Bad News” – C4 Crotona

“Leave Me Alone” – Jackie Hill Perry

“Free” – Mission

“Worship Forreal” – Toyalove

CHH Mixtape/EP

Shiesty – Fern

Let Go Let God – 1K Phew

Master of The Flying Guillotines EP – Young Paul (YP) x Da Commissioner

More Than Gold – Alex Jean

Seoul Brother EP – nobigdyl.

Die Daily EP – William Cata x Attam

CHH Collab Single

“Rob Hell” – Indie Tribe

“Up Tho!” – Bizzle x Gifted Hands

“Rain on Me” – Hulvey x Alex Jean

“Club” – Jon Keith x Miles Minnick

“Stick and Move” – Steven Malcolm x Mike Teezy

“It’s Time” – Childlike CiCi x KB

Urban Gospel Artist

Blanca

Ariel Fitz-Patrick

Pastor Mike Jr.

Yung Kriss

Jor’Dan Armstrong

Lee Vasi

Adia

Urban Gospel Single

“Are You Ready?” – Blanca

“God’s Hands” – Yung Kriss x Don Ready

“Teach Me” – Lee Vasi

“Got It Bad” – Adia

“The Light” – Jor’Dan Armstrong

“Who Do You Love” – Ariel Fitz-Patrick

