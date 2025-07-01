Kingdom Choice Awards 2025: Nominees Revealed
Kingdom Choice Awards 2025: Celebrating Top Christian Hip-Hop Nominees
The Kingdom Choice Awards (KCA), a premier celebration of Christian Hip-Hop (CHH) and Urban Gospel, has unveiled its 2025 nominees, igniting excitement among fans and artists alike. Hosted annually in Brooklyn, New York, the KCAs honor the creativity and impact of artists who use their talents to inspire and uplift through faith-driven music.
This year’s nominees include a stellar lineup of talent, including nobigdyl., Jackie Hill Perry, 1kphew, Lanell Grant, Jered Sanders, and C4 Crotona. These artists have been recognized for their lyrical excellence, creativity, and contributions to the genre, showcasing the diversity and depth of CHH.
The awards ceremony is set to take place on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at Symphony Space on Broadway in New York City. Fans and industry leaders are expected to gather for what promises to be an unforgettable evening celebrating Kingdom excellence. Tickets are now available, with VIP options and group rates offered for those looking to attend.
The Kingdom Choice Awards continue to be a vital platform for amplifying the voices of CHH and Urban Gospel artists, fostering a sense of community and recognition within the genre. Whether nominated or not, all artists are celebrated for their commitment to representing faith through music.
Here Are Some Of The 2025 Nominees
Click HERE for the full list!
CHH Lyricist Of The Year
- Jarred Allstar
- Jackie Hill Perry
- Lanell Grant
- Selah The Corner
- C4 Crotona
- nobigdyl.
- Jered Sanders
Male CHH Artist
- nobigdyl.
- Torey D’Shaun
- Lecrae
- Miles Minnick
- Alex Jean
- Caleb Gordon
- Hulvey
- Brenno
Female CHH Artist
- Childlike CiCi
- Jackie Hill Perry
- Lanell Grant
- Angie Rose
- Anike
- Kidd Lee
- Toyalove
CHH Album
- Though The Scars Remain – C4 Crotona
- Bodega 2! – DJ Mykael V & 1995
- The People We Became – nobigdyl.
- Come And See – Torey D’Shaun
- West Indies – Jon Keith & Miles Minnick
- Anike – Anike
- Cry – Hulvey
- Ski Mask Cologne – Selah The Corner
CHH Single
- “It’s All For You” – Hulvey
- “Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah” – Danté Pride ft. Lisa Page-Brooks
- “Matthew 18:20” – Alex Jean
- “Bad News” – C4 Crotona
- “Leave Me Alone” – Jackie Hill Perry
- “Free” – Mission
- “Worship Forreal” – Toyalove
CHH Mixtape/EP
- Shiesty – Fern
- Let Go Let God – 1K Phew
- Master of The Flying Guillotines EP – Young Paul (YP) x Da Commissioner
- More Than Gold – Alex Jean
- Seoul Brother EP – nobigdyl.
- Die Daily EP – William Cata x Attam
CHH Collab Single
- “Rob Hell” – Indie Tribe
- “Up Tho!” – Bizzle x Gifted Hands
- “Rain on Me” – Hulvey x Alex Jean
- “Club” – Jon Keith x Miles Minnick
- “Stick and Move” – Steven Malcolm x Mike Teezy
- “It’s Time” – Childlike CiCi x KB
Urban Gospel Artist
- Blanca
- Ariel Fitz-Patrick
- Pastor Mike Jr.
- Yung Kriss
- Jor’Dan Armstrong
- Lee Vasi
- Adia
Urban Gospel Single
- “Are You Ready?” – Blanca
- “God’s Hands” – Yung Kriss x Don Ready
- “Teach Me” – Lee Vasi
- “Got It Bad” – Adia
- “The Light” – Jor’Dan Armstrong
- “Who Do You Love” – Ariel Fitz-Patrick
Kingdom Choice Awards 2025: Celebrating Top Christian Hip-Hop Nominees was originally published on mypraiseatl.com
