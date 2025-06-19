Pastor Scott Free’s “Chosen Journey” Of Redemption & Purpose

✕

In a candid and inspiring interview on Chosen Journey with Trendsetter Sense, Pastor Scott Free shared his remarkable journey from a troubled past to becoming a beacon of hope and transformation in his community. Known for his work with City Takers, a movement dedicated to urban ministry and outreach, Pastor Scott Free’s story is one of redemption, faith, and purpose.

Born and raised in Miami, Scott Free’s early life was marked by struggles with the law and a lifestyle that led him to prison. Reflecting on his turning point, he shared, “I remember holding my son in my hands and thinking, I’m either going to be dead or in prison if I don’t change my life.” This realization prompted him to move to Atlanta, where his life took a transformative turn.

A pivotal moment came during a seemingly ordinary encounter with a stranger who shared his testimony of faith. “I was driving a U-Haul, and this guy starts talking about how Jesus walked into his prison cell. At first, I thought he was exaggerating, but then I started wondering, could Jesus speak to me like that?” Scott Free recalled. This encounter led to a profound spiritual awakening, which he described as “a crazy encounter with the living Jesus.”

Today, Pastor Scott Free leads City Takers, a movement that uses Christian rap, block parties, and community outreach to engage with underserved communities. “We like to go where the gates of hell seem like they’re prevailing,” he explained. Through events like the City Takers Experience and prison ministry, the movement has touched countless lives. “We’ve seen revival break out in prisons, with people encountering Jesus and even starting churches behind bars,” he shared.

Scott Free’s mission extends beyond music and events. “It’s about creating a pathway to purpose,” he emphasized. “Everybody’s called, everybody’s a minister of the gospel. My job is to equip and affirm them.”

With upcoming events like a street basketball festival and back-to-school outreach, Pastor Scott Free continues to inspire and uplift. “It’s not about the platform or the title,” he said. “It’s about the people and the transformation in their lives.”

