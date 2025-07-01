CHOSEN JOURNEY: Jackie Horbrook on Faith, Purpose, & Persistence

✕

Jackie Horbrook, a rising gospel influencer, sat down with Trendsetter Sense in a revealing interview to share her powerful testimony, career highlights, and what keeps her grounded in purpose. Known for her vibrant personality and unwavering faith, Jackie is inspiring a new generation with her story.

“Faith has always been my anchor,” Jackie said during the interview, radiating warmth and confidence as she adjusted her signature red glasses. “When you walk in your purpose, everything aligns—even when the path doesn’t look clear at first.”

Having faced setbacks early in her career, Jackie discussed resilience as a vital part of her spiritual and professional growth. “I had to learn that rejection isn’t the end; it’s direction,” she shared. “God redirects us toward paths we might not choose for ourselves but need to walk through.”

Jackie also highlighted the importance of community and how it shapes her calling as a gospel influencer. “It’s not just about singing or speaking; it’s about connecting,” she noted. “Whether it’s through a post or a message, I want people to feel seen, heard, and loved.”

Her interview revealed not only her talent but also her authenticity. Jackie emphasized the value of staying true to oneself and trusting the process. “When you fully show up as yourself, you give others permission to do the same.”

Jackie Horbrook’s story is one of grace, grit, and purpose—a true testament to what faith can accomplish.

