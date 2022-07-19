Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

On Friday (July 15) a 23-year-old man was arrested by the LAPD after trying to break into Drake’s California mansion.

After he was caught redhanded, the man proceeded to claim that he was Drake’s son. Needless to say, the cops weren’t buying his story.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

He was arrested and charged with misdemeanor trespassing.

Drake bought the property several months ago and dropped a cool $70 million on it. The 10-bedroom home is in LA’s Beverly Crest neighborhood. The Toronto MC has made several large purchases lately, including a $200 million private jet.

The ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ rapper wasn’t home during the invasion attempt, as he’s been partying it up overseas. There was a rumor that he was arrested in Sweden, though his team denied that ever happened.

The Latest:

Megan Thee Stallion Treats Herself To A Diamond Encrusted Necklace

Taste The Titanium? Skittles Manufacturer Sued By Man That Says It Can Cause Brain Damage

Lizzo Rocks 33 Afro Wigs For Her Latest Album, ‘Special’

Controversial Personality Kevin Samuels Died From High Blood Pressure

‘Euphoria”s “Ashtray” Returns For Travis Scott’s Jordan Capsule Collection Campaign

Publisher David Murphy, Danyell Smith, & Researcher Sadiki Bakari | The Carl Nelson Show

Commentary: Anti-Abortion Proponents Have Their Roots In Pre-Emancipation Era White Supremacy And Efforts To Control Black Bodies

Sesame Place Vows Bias Training As More Racist Videos Surface

Man Exonerated in Killing of Malcolm X Sues NYC for $40 Million

Watch The Hilarious Trailer For Hulu’s New Original Comedy ‘This Fool’

Man Arrested Breaking Into Drake’s House Claimed To Be Rapper’s Son was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com