Willie Moore Jr. Granted Honorary Doctorate From School of the Great Commission Bible College

Willie Moore Jr. has used his unwavering faith in God to lead him from an upbringing filled with adversity into a successful multifaceted career in gospel music, comedy, ministry and, if you’re a fan of this here website, broadcast media.

However, this past weekend he accomplished an even bigger life goal by walking the stage to receive his honorary doctorate degree from School Of the Great Commission Bible College in Columbia, South Carolina.

Willie himself was elated by the feat, even joking on Instagram about his newly-ordained prefix by writing, “I prefer Dr. Moore.” His caption got a bit deeper on what the moment truly meant by penning the following: “I will never forget this day for the rest of my life. Don’t let anyone tell you that perfection is required for elevation. God loves you because HE’s so good, not because you’re so good! Remember who God said you are.”

The school got its footing almost 20 years ago, providing Christian-based education to individuals looking to grow in ministry. Chancellor Dr. Winford Thompson writes on the institution’s website, “We are totally committed to enhancing the Kingdom of God. Students that enroll in our school are served by dedicated faculty and staff during and beyond their academic journey.”

Willie also highlighted how amazing it was to share the moment with his 90-year-old father, 80-year-old mother and 63-year-old biological mom, and we can only imagine how proud they were to see a true leader in the world of ministry making another big move to strengthening his bond with the Lord.

Congratulations on landing your honorary doctorate degree from SOGC Bible College, Willie Moore Jr.!

