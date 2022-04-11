Jada Pinkett Smith Said She ‘Never Wanted to be Married’ to Will Smith in Trending Video

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

In a resurfaced clip from Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith shed even more light on her curious relationship with her husband Will Smith. The video has come back to light following Will’s open-hand slapping of Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards.

“We only got married,” Will said, “because Gammy (Adrienne Banfield-Norris) was crying.”

Ouch.

Jada continued, “I was under so much pressure. You know, being a young actress, being young, pregnant. I was just like, I didn’t know what to do. I just knew, I was like, I never wanted to be married.”

I don’t know about yall, but I’m tired of seeing the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air with this stupified look on his face whenever Jada opens her mouth. But we’re not here to judge anybody’s household. So… if he likes it, we love it.

Check out the now (again) viral video and click on one of those emojis to let us know your reaction.

