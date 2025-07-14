Desktop banner image
Was Beyoncé’s Music Really Stolen in Atlanta?

Hold Up! Was Beyoncé’s Music Stolen During Her Atlanta Cowboy Carter Tour Stop?

The Bey Hive is on high alert after reports say unreleased Beyoncé content may have been swiped just days before the start of her Atlanta residency.

Published on July 14, 2025

Beyonce music stolen in Atlanta - Cowboy Carter Tour
Source: Parkwood Entertainment / Live Nation

Beyoncé fans, we’ve got a situation. According to recent news reports, some serious Cowboy Carter content may have been jacked in Atlanta.

So, it’s no surprise that the Bey Hive is buzzing.

While many of us were out here rehearsing our line dances, putting together lewks, and shining our boots, her team was dealing with something nobody saw coming: a break-in that could’ve compromised unreleased music and major tour visuals.

Beyoncé’s Music Stolen In Atlanta Days Before The Cowboy Carter Opening Night

Police say the incident happened just two days before Bey’s Atlanta run kicked off. Christopher Grant, one of Beyoncé’s choreographers, and Diandre Blue, a tour dancer, told police their rental Jeep Wagoneer was broken into. Thieves allegedly swiped two suitcases – and not just any suitcases.

We’re talking luggage with jump drives with watermarked tracks, past and future setlists, tour footage, and personal items related to the Cowboy Carter production. Pause for reaction.

Reports indicate that the culprits took luxury clothing, two MacBooks, Apple headphones, and other items.

Thankfully, Atlanta police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect. No name has been confirmed yet, or that the person is in custody, but fingers crossed justice is served.

Because if there’s one thing we don’t play about, it’s Beyoncé – or her music.

Unbothered & Unfazed, Beyoncé Continues To Slay Her Atlanta Cowboy Carter Tour Stop

Despite the drama, Queen Bey has owned Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz stadium as if nothing happened. Further, Atlanta also showed up and showed out for her. Celebs like Usher, Kandi Burruss, and Kenya Moore have been spotted in the crowd. Record-breaking numbers of fans also continue to pour into downtown Atlanta as Queen Bey holds her final night.

The Cowboy Carter tour continues to give everything it needs to give. But, this behind-the-scenes drama proves how real the stakes are when you’re running the music game.

Hold Up! Was Beyoncé’s Music Stolen During Her Atlanta Cowboy Carter Tour Stop?  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

