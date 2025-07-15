LiAngelo Ball Files For Divorce From Pregnant Rashida Nicole After 3 Months, Estranged Wife Alleges Miss Nikki Baby’s Been Harassing Her

“Tweaker” rapper LiAngelo Ball has filed for divorce from Rashida Nicole after a mere three months of marriage—and just days after she announced her pregnancy. Amid that drama, Rashida’s speaking out to allege that her Ball’s “obsessed” ex, Miss Nikki Baby (Nikki Mudarris) has been harassing her.

As BOSSIP previously reported, before Rashida, Gelo was famously linked to reality star Miss Nikki Baby, with whom he shares two children. Their relationship spanned 3 and a half years together, but their split in February 2025 was far from amicable.

Miss Nikki Baby took to social media, alleging that LiAngelo had abruptly “decided to walk out on his kids and I and tell me he got someone else pregnant and now is creating a new life with her.” She expressed being “beyond blind-sided by this whole thing,” calling it “The ultimate betrayal.” Nikki also previously accused him of being a “deadbeat,” claims which LiAngelo has refuted on multiple occasions.

LiAngelo Ball and Rashida Nicole’s relationship went public shortly after his split from Miss Nikki Baby in February 2025. According to HotNewHipHop, the former baller purchased a custom-made G-Wagon for his new girlfriend. Then, in May 2025, Rashida subliminally hinted that she and Gelo had secretly married through a subtle Instagram comment, leading to speculation that they had tied the knot. Just weeks later, TMZ reported that Rashida Nicole was pregnant, making this her second child and Ball’s third child, following his two children with Miss Nikki Baby.

“Wish I had all the right words to describe this journey, but I guess if I had to define it, all I can truly say is: I’m grateful, terrified, anxious, nauseous, HANGRY…all of thee above,” Rashida wrote in an Instagram post. “As a teen mom, I was always hesitant about going thru pregnancy and parenthood again. (Iykyk) I want to thank my daughter for being here for me during this process, always demonstrating unconditional LOVE & reassuring me that, ‘Everything is alright!’ And for now…I choose to protect my peace and this beautiful energy.”

Despite Rashida alleging that she’s “protecting her peace,” she seemingly let that mantra go for a bit as she took social media Sunday, July 13, to address Miss Nikki Baby directly after she made explosive claims during an appearance on The Jason Lee Show.

Miss Nikki Baby Alleged That Liangelo Ball Broke Up With Her Via Text, Told Her He Got Someone Else Pregnant

In the interview, which aired Sunday, July 13, on the Zeus Network, Miss Nikki Baby alleged that Ball ended their relationship via text after getting another woman pregnant, presumably Rashida Nicole. According to Nikki, Ball started acting differently when their child was only four weeks old, before revealing the shocking news.

“He had a meeting in New York,” said Nikki. “He didn’t text me for like three days, he didn’t answer, he always answers. He ended up texting me like, ‘We need to talk when I come, it’s really bad.’”

After some back and forth, Nikki said she convinced him to stop delaying the news and come clean, jokingly asking if he had impregnated someone else.

“‘Yeah, we need to coparent, I got someone pregnant,’” she alleges the rapper told her.

On Sunday, though Rashida didn’t mention Nikki Baby by name, she appeared to address the claims in a fiery Instagram Story post, saying she’s “sooo tired of this bish keep talking about me,” and accused Gelo’s ex of harassing her behind the scenes.

“This lady has harassed me the entire time…trying to have ppl call me to abort my baby, wishing death on my unborn child and so much more,” she wrote.

Rashida, who confirmed her pregnancy on June 26, added that the drama has only fueled her.

“Thank you for all the free promo…while I’m baking this beautiful baby,” she said. “Sit back, relax and enjoy the show bc I know I am…I’m just loading up!”

LiAngelo Ball Says He’s Unbothered: “It Don’t Mean Sh*t, For Real”

LiAngelo Ball’s divorce from Rashida Nicole was filed just a few days after her pregnancy announcement, and only three months into their alleged marriage. This swift move, given the new baby on the way, sparked widespread reactions across social media. Despite the internet chatter, Gelo appears to be largely unbothered by the public’s opinion.

He recently weighed in on the reactions during a chat with Billboard:

“When people conversate about my personal life, it don’t touch me or bother me too much,” he told the outlet. “Like I see it, of course, because you know, everybody got a phone, but it don’t rub me the wrong way or nothing because nobody really go [through] what I go through every day. You not me, for real. So it don’t mean sh*t, for real.”

Ball went on to claim that the only reactions that truly matter to him are those of his friends and family, “I don’t even know half the people saying anything,” he asserted. “And everybody I know rock with me. Sh*t, there it is. I be feeling good when I step out. Got love.”

Ball has yet to publicly comment on the situation or confirm the reported divorce.

Meanwhile, despite the personal drama, Gelo’s music career appears to be flourishing. He has a new album titled League of My Own set to drop on July 18 via Def Jam Recordings, featuring collaborations with artists like Lil Wayne and GloRilla.

