GloRilla, Gatorade & WNBA Team Up For 'Let Her Cook' Campaign

Published on July 15, 2025

GloRilla, Gatorade & WNBA 'Let Her Cook' Campaign
Source: Courtesy / Gatorade

GloRilla brings the heat to the hardwood in Gatorade’s new campaign“Let Her Cook: The W,” a bold celebration of WNBA excellence. Read more and check it out inside.

With her track “Let Her Cook” fueling the campaign’s energy, the Memphis rapper sets the tone for a vibrant tribute to the legends, leaders, and rising stars of women’s basketball.

Narrated by WNBA icon Lisa Leslie, the campaign highlights game-changing players past and present—honoring trailblazers like Leslie, Candace Parker, and Elena Delle Donne, while spotlighting today’s stars like A’ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark, Kahleah Copper, and Paige Bueckers. All are current or former Gatorade athletes, each known for their relentless grind and greatness.

“This Gatorade campaign celebrates everything we’ve worked for,” said Wilson. “It’s about honoring the legends who paved the way and showing love to those pushing the game forward.”

Timed with the WNBA All-Star festivities in Indianapolis, Gatorade is pulling up in a big way. Downtown takeovers, an airport activation, and courtside presence during the game bring the “Let Her Cook” message to life. Plus, fans can grab a limited-edition Gatorade x WNBA bottle—emblazoned with the campaign’s slogan—dropping July 19 at 4PM ET on Gatorade.com for $34.99.

“Being part of this campaign hits home,” Lisa Leslie shared. “I’ve seen first-hand how far the game and league have come, not to mention the work it takes to get here. ‘Let Her Cook’ is more than just a verse or a tagline – it’s a celebration of the greatness in the league’s past and present. And Gatorade has been there from day one supporting us. I believe it’s important for us to support the brands that truly support us!”

Beyond the hype, Gatorade is digging deeper with impact. The Gatorade Sports Science Institute is launching a first-of-its-kind hydration initiative focused exclusively on women athletes. The effort begins with the WNBA and aims to create science-backed hydration norms to help female players train smarter and stay at the top of their game.

“Women have been hooping at a high level for a while, but the science behind our hydration and nutrition hasn’t always kept up,” said Paige Bueckers. “Gatorade’s doing the work now to help us train smarter so we can keep breaking barriers.”

With GloRilla’s energy and the W’s excellence, this campaign reminds us: greatness takes work—so let her cook.

GloRilla, Gatorade & WNBA Team Up For ‘Let Her Cook’ Campaign  was originally published on globalgrind.com

