According to NBC4i, workers at Target stores and distribution centers in places like New York, where competition for finding and hiring staff is the fiercest, could see starting wages as high as $24 an hour this year.
The Minneapolis-based discount retailer said Monday that it will adopt minimum wages that range from $15 to $24 an hour, with the highest pay going to hires in the most competitive markets. It currently pays a universal starting wage of $15 an hour.
The new starting wage range is part of a company plan to spend an additional $300 million on its labor force this year that will also include broader, faster access to health care coverage for its hourly workers
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- GoFundMe Started For Black American Basketball Player Stuck In Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion
- Black Futures Lab Launches ‘Black Census Project 2022’ Capturing Viewpoints of Black America
- Where Do We Go From Here? ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Recap & Season 3 Preview
- Lisa Bonet & Jason Momoa Reportedly Call Off Divorce, Moving Back In Together
- Draya Michele Poses On Instagram In Mugler x Jimmy Choo Boots
- Chicago-Based Nonprofit The Healing Cultivates Safe Spaces For Black Men To Practice Wellness
- Lauren London Shares Thoughts On Trauma, Spirituality & Grief On Jay Shetty’s ‘On Purpose’ Podcast [Video]
- HBCU Alum Dr. Dietra Trent Begins Leading White House Initiative On Historically Black Colleges And Universities
- Diva’s Daily Dirt: Missed The NAACP Image Awards? Here’s the Winners Cheat Sheet
- Lauren London’s Powerful Words On Surrendering Control Go Viral
Target to pay workers a starting wage of up to $24 an hour was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com