Man Sues Diddy For Masturbating On Notorious B.I.G.’s Shirt & Tossing It At Him, Allegedly

Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ legal ordeal is far from over, as a new lawsuit against the producer and entertainer was recently filed. In the lawsuit, John Doe claims that Diddy allegedly masturbated and relieved himself onto a shirt owned by Notorious B.I.G. after a wild night said to be fueled by drugs.

As spotted in TMZ, John Doe claimed that back in September 2020, he was invited to a listening session for another posthumous Notorious B.I.G. project. According to the filing, John Doe claims that Diddy hosted the listening session at a warehouse in Los Angeles, which reportedly housed a storage unit containing clothes owned by the late Brooklyn rapper. John Doe added that Combs forced him to ingest ketamine and handed out drugs to other attendees.

John Doe continued in the filing alleging that he was inside a room alone with Combs, who began viewing pornographic acts on his phone and demanded that Doe “finish” the act. However, the man says that Combs took one of the shirts owned by the artist born Christopher Wallace, masturbated and then relieved himself onto the shirt before tossing it on the man’s lap and arm. John Doe says that Combs’ semen got all over him and that Combs allegedly laughed and said “R.I.P. Biggie” before exiting the room.

Doe also claimed that in 2005, Diddy placed his penis in the man’s face and ordered him to “suck it” according to the filing. John Doe is seeking an unreported amount of damages from Combs based on sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and other claims.

Photo: Getty

