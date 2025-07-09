Keke Palmer Shines At Essence Fest & Teases New Film ‘The Pickup’

Source: Courtesy / MRKT Co

Keke Palmer shut down Essence Festival this year in true multi-hyphenate fashion this past weekend, bringing her hit podcast Baby, This is Keke Palmer to the mainstage for a special live episode that had the crowd buzzing. Read more inside.

Held in New Orleans, the Essence Festival of Culture has always been a space for Black joy, empowerment, and entertainment. Keke delivered all three. Joined by special guest and fellow powerhouse Kandi Burruss, Palmer hosted a live taping that was full of laughs, love, and behind-the-scenes gems. Fans packed the venue to hear unfiltered conversations from two industry icons, with moments that felt like catching up with your favorite homegirls.

Keke also surprised the audience with an exclusive sneak peek at her upcoming film The Pickup, a high-octane comedy-heist hitting Prime Video on August 6. It’s giving action star era.

In The Pickup, Palmer stars as Zoe, a savvy criminal mastermind who flips a routine armored truck job into total chaos. With Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson leading the cast as two drivers caught in the middle of the madness, the film promises action, laughs, and a whole lot of unexpected twists. Palmer’s role brings the heat and the brains. She continues her reign as one of Hollywood’s most versatile stars.

Directed by Tim Story and produced by a powerhouse team including Murphy himself, The Pickup also features Eva Longoria, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Marshawn Lynch, and WWE superstar Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i. With an R-rating and a tight 94-minute run time, it’s the kind of summer flick that blends blockbuster thrills with smart, comedic timing. Palmer naturally shines at the center of it all.

Between her unforgettable Essence Fest moment and the upcoming release of The Pickup, Palmer continues to show why she’s a cultural force who can do it all. Whether she’s podcasting, producing, or playing a criminal savant on screen, Keke is booked, busy, and boldly in her bag.

Be sure to mark your calendars as The Pickup premieres August 6 on Prime Video.

Check out the trailer below:

