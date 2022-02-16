Wendy Williams Finally Records First Video Update On New Diet, Fatigue & ‘Wendy Show’ Return

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

After months filled with many people worrying about her whereabouts, especially given reports of alleged declining health popping up every other day, the beloved Wendy Williams has finally put a few rumors to rest in a new video that’s began to make rounds on social media.

Appearing in her usual jovial nature, the celebrated daytime talk show host can be seen walking down a Florida beach in seemingly good spirits. First and foremost, the clip debunks a report that says Williams was confined to a wheelchair, and the vibrant tone in her voice also makes those claims of spiraling functionality seem a bit more faulty as well.

Also in the clip, which appears to be recorded by her son Kevin Hunter Jr., Wendy sums up her recent stint in the Sunshine State as a simple “break from New York,” going on to thank fans for the well-wishes and confirming that she’s “going back stronger” to her usual schedule. “There are things that happen to people….around [the age] 40,” she says, going on to detail her regime to “eat the right food” in order to stay in good shape at 57 years old. The clip ends with Williams saying that she wants to be “all that she can be” in order to “get back to New York and get on down with The Wendy Williams Show.” We know a few million fans that would agree on that last part.

Being that any form of a personal update is what people have been asking for since the health concerns first made headlines last year, a video of her actually walking, talking and most importantly smiling brings us an immense amount of joy. We can’t wait for the official return, Wendy!

Check out the viral clip below:

