Google’s Parent Company Under Investigation For Treatment Of Black Female Employees

Racism in the workplace is an issue that can affect many industries, and unfortunately it looks like the techies over at Google might not be as forward-thinking when it comes to race relations as they are when creating innovative products that shape our future.

To make matters even worse, it appears that Black women are reportedly getting treated the worst.

Civil rights regulators located in California have opened an investigation into Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc, citing incidents of harassment and discrimination towards Black female employees. According to Reuters, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) has been conducting a handful of anonymous interviews with Black women that work for Alphabet in an attempt to serve those who’ve filed formal complaints and even the ones who haven’t.

Take a look below to see how this issue has been impacting both Black women and men alike for longer than you might expect, via Reuters:

“For years Black men in the tech industry have said they have faced disparaging comments and discouraging experiences, such as being shut out of offices because security guards and colleagues questioned whether they actually worked there.

As more Black women have joined the workforce, such complaints have increased. Seven current and former Google employees told Reuters this year about being marginalized on projects as Black women and not taken as seriously as colleagues with different backgrounds.”

Google responded to the report by somewhat brushing it all off as a non-issue, referencing 2020 as the company’s largest year for hiring “Black+” workers — it’s a term they’ve adapted to describe those belonging to multiple races — and commenting on companywide diversity by stating, “Our goal is to ensure that every employee experiences Google as an inclusive workplace,” further adding, “We’ll continue to focus on this important work and thoroughly investigate any concerns, to make sure our workplace is representative and equitable.”

Given the fact that “Black+ female” workers left Google at the highest rate of any racial-gender group other than “Native “American+ female” in 2020 based on company data, it’s hard to believe that all is truly good in the Google ‘hood.

