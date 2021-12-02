Virginia Beach Officer Cleared In Fatal Shooting Of Pharrell Williams’ Cousin

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The Virginia Beach police officer who fatally shot Pharrell Williams’ cousin Donovon Lynch has been cleared after a grand jury found “no probable cause” to charge him.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

In June, Williams revealed in an emotional post that one of the victims in the Virginia Beach shooting on March 27 was his cousin, 25-year-old Donovon Lynch. The victim’s father has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city and the Virginia Beach police.

As previously reported on EURweb, per NBC News, Lynch was killed along the city’s popular Oceanfront strip of hotels and restaurants shortly after several others were wounded in two nearby shootings. Police claim Lynch had a handgun when he came in contact with officers responding to the shootings. He was fatally shot by a Black cop, Solomon Simmons, whose body camera had not been activated.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Speaking to WAVY-TV Lynch’s father said “They spent $5.5 million on bodycams and dashcams, and they’re not then utilized,” Wayne Lynch said. “They know my family, they know we not like this. It ain’t anything to do with none of that, and for them to betray him like that is wrong.”

Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney Colin Stolle said the shooting was justified, The Associated Press reports.

“There were numerous people in that parking lot when Officer Simmons saw Mr. Lynch starting to come up with the firearm,” Stolle said. “So it is not only just whether the weapon was pointed at Officer Simmons. It was also —- are the people in the parking lot at risk?”

According to the $50 million wrongful death lawsuit filed in June by the victim’s family, Donovon and a friend were exiting a restaurant when he was shot and killed by officer Solomon.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE