50 Cent Slams Starz Over Potential Sale, Rapper Wants To Buy Network

Lionsgate is reportedly exploring plans to sell the Starz network, and 50 Cent is not too pleased by this news.

The rapper and entrepreneur posted a screengrab of the news story on Instagram and noted that much of the network’s success is due to his two hit shows.

“WTF is this, ?????No Raising Kanan, No BMF, what do you think made their stock jump,” 50 shared with his followers. “I gave them two hits back to back Smh ?these people be crazy, smart as hell but no common sense.”

The mogul then proclaimed “I’m gonna look into buying the STARZ network.” Check out his post below.

50 then explained that BMF will not be airing this week due to an episode airing mix-up.

“?????I’m out till next week Saturday 12AM , because the shit people are gonna say when they find out BMF is not coming on this week. ???? it’s a good time to catch up,” he wrote.

In a follow-up post, he called the company a “sh*t show,” and warned that they better “sell it fast.”

As reported by Complex, 50 later claimed “they called and told me they wanted to hold episode 7 back a week” to make way for “Ghost” on Nov 21.

“Then these sh*t head people put the fucking episode out for 3 hours then take it down. ???? This is not ok, when I get uncomfortable i make everybody uncomfortable now who getting fired? until you figure that out don’t call my phone respectfully,” he explained.

50 called the episode the best “work I have done directing to date,” and thanked rapper Eminem for his guest-starring role.

