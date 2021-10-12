Woman, 20, In Coma After Jumping Into Hot Spring To Save Her Dog

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

A 20-year-old woman is in a medically induced coma after she jumped into a hot spring to save her dog.

Here’s more from Metro UK:

Laiha Slayton, 20, suffered burns to over 90% of her body when she jumped into the 200°F (93°C) geyser in Yellowstone National Park. Her puppy, Rusty, jumped into Maiden’s Grave Spring on October 4 while visiting with her dad Woodrow, 48. Rusty ran from the car when they arrived at the park and jumped straight into the spring – he died from his injuries.

Woodrow helped Laiha out of the water and she was treated by park rangers and a local fire service. She was then transported by helicopter to the burn center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up by her sister Kamilla, who has been providing updates via social media on her sister’s condition.

Check out the video report below.

A message (unedited) on the fundraising campaign page reads:

Laiha jumped in the 190F geyser to save her puppy, and while my dad was pulling her out he burnt his foot. The vet bill, my sister, dads medical expenses are something that my family can’t afford right now. Not only that, but my parents have to stay out of state for a few weeks to a month depending on her recovery. They will need help with food and lodging, and cremation services for her puppy. She had to be life flighted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. My sisters palms are completely gone and will have to go into surgery and possibly for the rest of her body too.

Laiha is expected to be in a coma for two to three weeks, per the report.

“Laiha has burns on 91% of her body it’s about 50/50 3rd degree burns and 2nd degree burns,” the fundraiser page states. “She will be under for 2-3 weeks and probably be in the hospital for a few months. I will keep updates on my Instagram @kamijoslayton as I get info, if you are interested in following with her recovery.”

As of Tuesday morning, the family’s GoFundMe had raised more than $62,000 out of its $200,000 goal.

