COVID-19 Vaccine Shots Being Offered At Anti-Vaxxer Kanye West’s ‘DONDA’ Chicago Listening Event

In more Kanye West news, while you still can’t get your hands on his album DONDA, you can leave his listening session vaccinated against COVID-19.

The New York Post reports fans who feel like wasting their time listening to West’s unreleased album at his upcoming Chicago listening event held at Soldier Field Stadium Thursday (Aug.26) can also get the COVID-19 vaccine. While the vaccine will be available, the publication reports that masks and proof of vaccination will not be required to attend, a huge difference from the Lollapalooza music festival that required attendees to prove they were vaccinated or tested negative for the virus.

TMZ reports that more than 1,500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson and the now FDA-approved Pfizer vaccines will be available on-site at the football field for any fans who now want to roll up their sleeves and get the potentially lifesaving jab. This isn’t the first time fans have had the opportunity to be vaccinated at a Yeezy DONDA listening session. The vaccine was also offered at his Atlanta “concert event.” Still, sadly, only 4 people out of the 40,000 fans who attended the Aug.6 event took advantage of the pop-up vaccination site Billboard reported.

For his upcoming event in Chicago, Soldier Field has limited its capacity to 38,000 people out of the usual 63,000, so we shall see if that number increases, and we sincerely hope they do.

What also makes this interesting is that Kanye West made it clear he is against vaccines. In an interview with Forbes during his bootleg bid for the White House, West spoke about the COVID-19 vaccine, which was still in its early stages at the time. “It’s so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralyzed,” West said.”So when they say the way we’re going to fix covid is with a vaccine, I’m extremely cautious. That’s the mark of the beast.”

Bruh.

He even spewed insanely ridiculous theories claiming, “They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven.”

West, who caught the virus back in February, believes COVID-19 was “all about God. We need to stop doing things that make God mad.”

Anyway, we hope that people get vaccinated because chances are much higher you will catch the Delta Variant of COVID-19 before you stream Yeezy’s album on your iPhone or Android device.

