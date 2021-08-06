Hot Off The Wire With Alfredas: Kanye West Is Back With New Music, Sort Of… [VIDEO]

Kanye West‘s long-anticipated album DONDA, named after his late mother, was supposed to hit the market last night but it didn’t. Regardless, the album he recorded at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta the other week is reportedly complete. He moved forward with a massive album listening party last night in the same place he recorded it and our friends over at The Morning Hustle actually caught some of it on video!

Take a listen to Alfredas break down what’s going on with Kanye West/DONDA up top and peep some of The Morning Hustle’s recap from the reveal below…

