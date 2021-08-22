Willie Moore Jr Show
Tamela Mann Shares Her Prayer for David Mann, Reveals How She Met Tyler Perry & More

Grab your glasses Lemonade Stand because a culture classic stopped by the Lemonade Stand with Leah Henry to take us to the King! Grammy winning Singer, actress, author, fashion designer and more Tamela Mann joined me and her spirit is so infectious. They talked her new album “Overcomer,” and what led to her 100 + pound weight loss. The singer dished on her prayer that she said to get her man David. Tamela also gave Leah the back story of how she actually met Tyler Perry and how their historic run got started! 

Tamela Mann Shares Her Prayer for David Mann, Reveals How She Met Tyler Perry & More  was originally published on kysdc.com

